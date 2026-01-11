The prerequisites in the codes
It is always necessary to check in the codes whether the prerequisites have been met.
It can take many forms
For example, do you have all the handles of an indicator that would be used multiple times, therefore multiple handles?
Have you implemented all the set_symbols if your code uses multiple ones?
etc etc
It can also make sense simply to group everything in one place without having to create tons of separate booleans.
I propose a structure to do it.
You just need to keep it updated according to your needs.