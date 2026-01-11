Experts: Hunter V1
Hunter V1:
The Hunter EA uses the FVGLibrary and LiquidityLibrary to detect market bias and make trading decisions. The EA operates on a specified hourly timeframe and uses a profit target to manage risk.
Author: Jade Ethan Terblanche