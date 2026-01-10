Indicators: PropGuard MT5 Daily Loss and Max Drawdown Dead-Line Visualizer (Dashboard and Line)
A chart-based risk monitor for prop-firm style rules: draws a live “Dead-Line” price level showing where your Daily Loss Limit or Overall Max Drawdown would be violated, based on equity, open exposure, and optional trailing drawdown.
Author: Arnold Holm