Indicators: PropGuard MT5 Daily Loss and Max Drawdown Dead-Line Visualizer (Dashboard and Line)

New comment
 

PropGuard MT5 Daily Loss and Max Drawdown Dead-Line Visualizer (Dashboard and Line):

A chart-based risk monitor for prop-firm style rules: draws a live “Dead-Line” price level showing where your Daily Loss Limit or Overall Max Drawdown would be violated, based on equity, open exposure, and optional trailing drawdown.

PropGuard MT5 Daily Loss and Max Drawdown Dead-Line Visualizer (Dashboard and Line)

Author: Arnold Holm

New comment