Gann Box for MT5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Good morning house just for enquiry please is Meta trader ever going to include GANN BOX in the toolbar terminal as this would be a great addition to the drawing tools family on the Mt5 trading platform just as they have it on Trading view platform.
I must commend the efforts and sacrifice of the guys working tirelessly to make the MT5 platform a good trading software.