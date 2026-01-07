Discussing the article: "From Novice to Expert: Higher Probability Signals"
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Check out the new article: From Novice to Expert: Higher Probability Signals.
In high-probability support and resistance zones, valid entry confirmation signals are always present once the zone has been correctly identified. In this discussion, we build an intelligent MQL5 program that automatically detects entry conditions within these zones. We leverage well-known candlestick patterns alongside native confirmation indicators to validate trade decisions. Click to read further.
In the previous publication, we explored the idea of navigating market irregularities by using zones of probability rather than fixed price levels. That discussion laid an important foundation, but it also revealed a critical gap in our solution. While we successfully designed an algorithm capable of identifying high-probability support and resistance zones, we stopped short of building true trading intelligence around those zones.
Yes, we delivered a working indicator. However, from an algorithmic trading perspective, that solution remains incomplete. An indicator—despite being a form of automation—still transfers most of the workload to the trader. Decisions must be observed, interpreted, and executed manually. Full automation was not achieved, and that limitation matters.
In this article, we take the next decisive step forward.
Author: Clemence Benjamin