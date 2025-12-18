Discussing the article: "From Novice to Expert: Navigating Market Irregularities"
Check out the new article: From Novice to Expert: Navigating Market Irregularities.
Market rules are continuously evolving, and many once-reliable principles gradually lose their effectiveness. What worked in the past no longer works consistently over time. Today’s discussion focuses on probability ranges and how they can be used to navigate market irregularities. We will leverage MQL5 to develop an algorithm capable of trading effectively even in the choppiest market conditions. Join this discussion to find out more.
Traditionally, support or resistance is identified by averaging multiple price reactions into a single level. However, beyond this average line, price often produces external spikes that cannot be ignored. These spikes contribute significantly to the width of the support or resistance zone and are a primary cause of market choppiness—sometimes attributed to institutional activity or liquidity sweeps.
While the exact behavior of large market participants remains uncertain, the resulting uneven price structure is undeniable and often undermines trader confidence. The solution presented in this article focuses on restoring that confidence by embracing market imperfection rather than fighting it.
A diagram below illustrates this core concept. The external spikes, often dismissed as noise or manipulation, are integral to defining the true zone. Our algorithm does not ignore them; it uses them to calculate the robust boundaries of market interest.
Author: Clemence Benjamin