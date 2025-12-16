Experts: Static text display
Static Text display is a lightweight and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to inspire and educate traders by displaying motivational trading tips directly on your chart. With a sleek, centered black background and white text in a monospaced font, this EA delivers concise, actionable advice in rotating chunks to keep you focused on disciplined trading. Perfect for beginners and seasoned traders alike, it promotes key principles like risk management, patience, and strategy development.
Author: Muhammad Saad Khan