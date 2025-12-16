How do you run MT4 in portable mode on Linux
Good Day all.
I need help running MT4 in portable mode on Linux. The instructions only work on a Windows OS. Even when you install MT4 on a Windows OS in portable mode and copy it to a USB Stick and then copy it to the Linux OS. The portable link do not work on a Linux OS. How do you create the portable link or shortcut on the Linux OS.Thanks for your help.