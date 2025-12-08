push notifications for open positions
I’m not receiving any push notifications on my iPhone when my EA opens a position. I want to receive them, but nothing comes through, even with Focus Mode turned off and all settings enabled. I don’t understand why this is happening. Can someone please help me?
