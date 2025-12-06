TP and SL are entered and displayed in points
Hi i hope you fine i need help regarding the met a5 web terminal i am unable to calculate the and TP & SL correctly,
TP and SL are displayed in points i am unable to know how much is my SL & TP in USD $ i need the solution how can get the tp & sl values in usd in meta5 web terminal.
Waiting for your reply.