TP and SL are entered and displayed in points

New comment
 

Hi i hope you fine  i need help regarding the met a5 web terminal i am unable to calculate the and TP & SL correctly, 

TP and SL are displayed in points i am unable to know how much is my SL & TP in USD $  i need the solution how can get the tp & sl values in usd in meta5 web terminal.


Waiting for your reply.

New comment