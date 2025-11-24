Indicators: Session_VWAP_MultiReset_SD.mq4
Session_VWAP_MultiReset_SD.mq4:
This indicator provides a session-based VWAP for MT4 with automatic reset for the Asia, London, and New York trading sessions. It includes Daily VWAP, separate session VWAP lines, and optional standard deviation bands (±1SD / ±2SD / ±3SD) for volatility and mean-reversion analysis. The tool is designed for intraday use and allows full customization of colors, bands, and session filters.
Author: Nguyen Thanh Lam