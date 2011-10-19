Automated Trading Championship 2011: ATC Champions League
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The Automated Trading Championship 2011 is notable in that all the previous winners of the competition participate in it. At the very beginning of the 2011 contest, when it is yet early to make any predictions, we talked to them about their win, about the new competition and the Expert Advisors that are fighting for the first place this year.
For the 2011 Championship, these participants have prepared completely new Expert Advisors, and we will follow their fate during the whole competition. But regardless of their results, these developers will remain for ever in the history of the Automated Trading Championship, since they were once able to successfully apply their talents and feel the market moods, and luck was once favorable to them.
The full text is available on the Championship website - ATC Champions League.
The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 are MIG Bank, Go Markets and Vantage FX. The Media Sponsor of the Championship is Forex-TSD.