Discussing the article: "From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (VI) — Pending Order Strategy for News Trading"
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Check out the new article: From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (VI) — Pending Order Strategy for News Trading.
In this article, we shift focus toward integrating news-driven order execution logic—enabling the EA to act, not just inform. Join us as we explore how to implement automated trade execution in MQL5 and extend the News Headline EA into a fully responsive trading system. Expert Advisors offer significant advantages for algorithmic developers thanks to the wide range of features they support. So far, we’ve focused on building a news and calendar events presentation tool, complete with integrated AI insights lanes and technical indicator insights.
The integration of alerts in the previous version of our Expert Advisor was a significant step forward, transforming it into a valuable tool for manual news traders. However, a key limitation still remains: the EA has yet to automate trade executions. Today, our goal is to address that gap by integrating the CTrade class to enable automatic trading based on news events.
The prior versions of our project already offered several advantages, each new feature designed to solve a specific problem and enhance the EA’s practical value. Here’s a quick summary of some of those benefits:
With these strong foundations in place, we’re now ready to tackle the next challenge: turning news signals into actual trade executions automatically within the EA.
Author: Clemence Benjamin