Indicators: Monthly VWAP

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Monthly VWAP:

Monthly VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) is an essential MQL5 indicator that calculates and displays the Volume Weighted Average Price for each trading month. It's a powerful tool for understanding long-term market sentiment, identifying key monthly fair value, and informing strategic decisions.

Monthly VWAP

Author: Guillermo Pineda

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