Indicators: DailyHighLow Indicator for MQL5
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DailyHighLow Indicator for MQL5:
The DailyHighLow indicator is a versatile tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) to display high and low price levels on a chart based on a specified timeframe. This indicator is particularly useful for traders who rely on key price levels for decision-making, offering flexibility through customizable timeframes and price calculation methods.
Author: Duy Van Nguy