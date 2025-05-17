Indicators: DailyHighLow Indicator for MQL5

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DailyHighLow Indicator for MQL5:

The DailyHighLow indicator is a versatile tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) to display high and low price levels on a chart based on a specified timeframe. This indicator is particularly useful for traders who rely on key price levels for decision-making, offering flexibility through customizable timeframes and price calculation methods.

DailyHighLow Indicator for MQL5

Author: Duy Van Nguy

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