Discussing the article: "Creating a Trading Administrator Panel in MQL5 (Part IX): Code Organization (III): Communication Module"
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Check out the new article: Creating a Trading Administrator Panel in MQL5 (Part IX): Code Organization (III): Communication Module.
Join us for an in-depth discussion on the latest advancements in MQL5 interface design as we unveil the redesigned Communications Panel and continue our series on building the New Admin Panel using modularization principles. We'll develop the CommunicationsDialog class step by step, thoroughly explaining how to inherit it from the Dialog class. Additionally, we'll leverage arrays and ListView class in our development. Gain actionable insights to elevate your MQL5 development skills—read through the article and join the discussion in the comments section!
Today, we aim to expand our New Admin Panel from where we left off in the previous article, where we introduced modularization as a key aspect of broader code organization. We introduced the AdminHomeDialog class, responsible for creating the Admin Home interface. This home panel serves as the central hub for accessing various features and consists of access control buttons leading to three main component panels:
These are not the final limits of the system, as new features remain feasible as we continue refining and expanding the existing foundation. In this discussion, we focus specifically on the Communications Panel as a module, enhancing it further from its previous version within the monolithic Admin Panel.
Author: Clemence Benjamin