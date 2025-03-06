Experts: ExitMaster MA EA

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ExitMaster MA EA:
ExitMaster MA EA is a smart trade management tool that allows traders to select from four Moving Average types and set a custom period, automatically closing Profitable trades based on price interaction with the chosen MA to secure profits efficiently.
Author: Kommoju Sahityananda Devi