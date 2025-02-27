Plotted lines distorted when teminal disconnect and reconnected.

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I don't why the lines are distorted when there is re-connection of the terminal, can someone please help me out.


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
{
    int r = rates_total;

 
    // Check if maxLookBack has changed
    if (maxLookBack != previousMaxLookBack)
    {
        previousMaxLookBack = maxLookBack;
        ArrayResize(buyS1, maxLookBack + 1);
        ArrayResize(buyS2, maxLookBack + 1);
        ArrayResize(buyS3, maxLookBack + 1);
        ArrayResize(buyS4, maxLookBack + 1);
        ArrayResize(buyS5, maxLookBack + 1);
        ArrayResize(buyS6, maxLookBack + 1);
        ArrayResize(sellS1, maxLookBack + 1);
        ArrayResize(sellS2, maxLookBack + 1);
        ArrayResize(sellS3, maxLookBack + 1);
        ArrayResize(sellS4, maxLookBack + 1);
        ArrayResize(sellS5, maxLookBack + 1);
        ArrayResize(sellS6, maxLookBack + 1);

        ArrayInitialize(buyS1, 4.5);
        ArrayInitialize(sellS1, 4.5);
        ArrayInitialize(buyS2, 4.5);
        ArrayInitialize(sellS2, 4.5);
        ArrayInitialize(buyS3, 4.5);
        ArrayInitialize(sellS3, 4.5);
        ArrayInitialize(buyS4, 4.5);
        ArrayInitialize(sellS4, 4.5);
        ArrayInitialize(buyS5, 4.5);
        ArrayInitialize(sellS5, 4.5);
        ArrayInitialize(buyS6, 4.5);
        ArrayInitialize(sellS6, 4.5);

        fullRecalculationNeeded = true;
    }

    if (!m_created)
    {
        for (int i = 0; i < totalSymbols; i++)
        {
            string symb = symbolArray[i];
            TextCreate(0, "Hof" + symb + "HoFbuy", ChartWindowFind(0, indicatorName), TimeCurrent(), close[r - 1], symb + "buy", font_Style, font_Size, txtColor);
            TextCreate(0, "Hof" + symb + "HoFsell", ChartWindowFind(0, indicatorName), TimeCurrent(), close[r - 1], symb + "sell", font_Style, font_Size, txtColor);
        }
        m_created = true;
    }

    r--;
    for (int i = 0; i < totalSymbols; i++)
    {
        string symb = symbolArray[i];
        double prceb = (i == 0 ? buyS1[r] : i == 1 ? buyS2[r] : i == 2 ? buyS3[r] : i == 3 ? buyS4[r] : i == 4 ? buyS5[r] : buyS6[r]);
        double prces = (i == 0 ? sellS1[r] : i == 1 ? sellS2[r] : i == 2 ? sellS3[r] : i == 3 ? sellS4[r] : i == 4 ? sellS5[r] : sellS6[r]);
        TextMove(0, "Hof" + symb + "HoFbuy", time[r] + PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT) * 0, prceb);
        TextMove(0, "Hof" + symb + "HoFsell", time[r] + PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT) * 0, prces);
    }

    // Recalculate positions horizontal_space_cal = horizontal_space;
    vertical_space_cal = vertical_space;
    if (horizontal_space <= 0)
        horizontal_space_cal = (uint)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, 0) / MaxSymbol_V;
    if (vertical_space <= 0)
        vertical_space_cal = (uint)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, 0) / MaxSymbol_H;

    // Update trend lines and text labels
    verticalPosition = 35;
    horizontalPosition = horizontal_space_cal;
    for (int index = 0; index < totalSymbols; index++)
    {
        if (symbolArray[index] != "")
        {
            if (DrawObjects)
            {
                // Call CheckAllTimeframes for visualization
                CheckAllTimeframes(symbolArray[index], verticalPosition);
                DrawText(symbolArray[index], verticalPosition, 1);
                verticalPosition += horizontalPosition;
            }
        }
    }

    
    
    if (isNewBar())
    {
        int maxback = MathMax(0, rates_total - maxLookBack);
        int start = MathMax(0, prev_calculated == 0 ? maxback : prev_calculated - 1);

        for (int redo = 0; redo < 4; redo++)
        {
            for (int i = start; i < r && !IsStopped(); i++)
            {
                if (i >= 0 && i < rates_total) // Ensure i is within the bounds of the arrays
                {
                    buyS1[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
                    buyS2[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
                    buyS3[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
                    buyS4[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
                    buyS5[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
                    buyS6[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
                    sellS1[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
                    sellS2[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
                    sellS3[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
                    sellS4[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
                    sellS5[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
                    sellS6[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
                    for (int index = 0; index < totalSymbols; index++)
                    {
                        if (symbolArray[index] != "")
                            CheckAllTimeframes2(symbolArray[index], i, time[i]);
                    }
                }
            }
        }

        if (useFullRecalculation)
        {
            // Case 1: Full Recalculation
            // Iterate through each symbol
            for (int index = 0; index < totalSymbols; index++)
            {
                if (symbolArray[index] != "") // Ensure the symbol is valid
                {
                    // Iterate through the required bars
                    int start_bar = MathMax(0, rates_total - maxLookBack); // Start from 500 bars back
                    for (int bar_indx = start_bar; bar_indx < rates_total; bar_indx++)
                    {
                        // Update each pair's buy and sell strength
                        CheckAllTimeframes2(symbolArray[index], bar_indx, time[bar_indx]);
                    }
                }
            }
        }
        else
        {
            // Case 2: Incremental Update
            // Determine the range of bars to process
            int start_bar = MathMax(0, fullRecalculationNeeded ? rates_total - maxLookBack : rates_total - 1);
            int end_bar = rates_total - 1;

            // Iterate through each symbol
            for (int index = 0; index < totalSymbols; index++)
            {
                if (symbolArray[index] != "") // Ensure the symbol is valid
                {
                    // Process the determined range of bars
                    for (int bar_indx = start_bar; bar_indx <= end_bar; bar_indx++)
                    {
                        // Update each pair's buy and sell strength
                        CheckAllTimeframes2(symbolArray[index], bar_indx, time[bar_indx]);
                    }
                }
            }

            // Reset the flag to indicate that only incremental updates are needed
            fullRecalculationNeeded = false;
        }

        if (XoverAlert) // Some function to check for crossover and alert
            checkAlertFunc_1(rates_total - 1);
        if (XoverAlert2)
            checkAlertFunc(rates_total - 1);
        if (StrenghtAlert2)
            checkAlertFunc4(rates_total - 1);
        if (StrenghtAlert)
            checkAlertFunc_2(rates_total - 1);
    }

    // Optional: Call checkAlertFunc for alert checks (if needed)
    return (rates_total);
}

This is before disconnection. The normal working if the indicator.  


When the terminal disconnect and connect again, the lines are distorted. 


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