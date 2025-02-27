Plotted lines distorted when teminal disconnect and reconnected.
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I don't why the lines are distorted when there is re-connection of the terminal, can someone please help me out.
This is before disconnection. The normal working if the indicator.
When the terminal disconnect and connect again, the lines are distorted.