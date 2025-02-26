Meta editor bloats memory without being opened Build 4774

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Hello 

I opened a MT5 terminal (downloaded from metaquotes and connected to a broker , not a broker downloaded one)

Build is 4774

I noticed my pc started freezing up so i opened task manager and saw the meta editor was hogging the memory.

The meta editor was not open , nor was there a click to the IDE button to start it up.

What happened ? 

[there was a backup operation underway on the same SSD the terminal is in but had nothing to do with the files of this terminal]

edit : It is now on normal levels after some time


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