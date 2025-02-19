Experts: Profit Shield - EA for MT4
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Profit Shield - EA for MT4:
This EA is designed to automatically close BUY and SELL orders independently based on user-defined profit percentages of the account balance. It allows traders to set separate profit targets for both BUY and SELL positions, ensuring that each side of the market is managed individually and closed when its respective profit goal is achieved.
Author: Kommoju Sahityananda Devi