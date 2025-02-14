Discussing the article: "Creating a Trading Administrator Panel in MQL5 (Part IX): Code Organization (II): Modularization"
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Check out the new article: Creating a Trading Administrator Panel in MQL5 (Part IX): Code Organization (II): Modularization.
In this discussion, we take a step further in breaking down our MQL5 program into smaller, more manageable modules. These modular components will then be integrated into the main program, enhancing its organization and maintainability. This approach simplifies the structure of our main program and makes the individual components reusable in other Expert Advisors (EAs) and indicator developments. By adopting this modular design, we create a solid foundation for future enhancements, benefiting both our project and the broader developer community.
In MQL5 programming, modularization refers to the practice of breaking down a program into smaller, independent, and reusable pieces, mainly through the use of classes, functions, and include files. This approach allows developers to encapsulate specific functionalities into modules or classes, like creating UI components or trading logic, which can be included or instantiated as needed across different parts of an application or even in multiple applications. By doing so, code becomes more manageable, easier to maintain, and less error-prone since changes to one module don't necessarily impact others, promoting code reuse, improving readability, and facilitating collaborative development in the MetaTrader 5 environment.
In this context, we have already outlined the subcomponents of our new program in the introduction above. Additionally, there are other resources available for further reading on this topic, and I have come across various approaches to applying modularization in different articles.
In the next steps, I will guide you through the development of each module in detail, ensuring a clear understanding of their implementation and integration.
Author: Clemence Benjamin