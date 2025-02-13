Switching from local agents to MQL5 Cloud agents during a running test
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I started backtesting an EA using MQL5 Cloud and after about 70% passes, my balance finished, so I enabled my local CPU cores then but the passes are still running after 1 day. I want to know if I add balance to my MQL5 Cloud account and Enable Cloud Agents in strategy tester, will it resume from its current state or from the beginning (0% state) ?
I don't want to lose all the 169805 passes which are completed till now.
Update:
I added balance to my MQL5 Cloud account and tried to 'Enable' the Cloud agents along my local agents but they won't start. No balance deducted so far. I tried multiple times.