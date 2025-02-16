Experts: BB-Xtreme MT4 EA
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BB-Xtreme MT4 EA:
BB-Xtreme EA is a powerful Bollinger Bands breakout system with dynamic lot sizing, stop loss, take profit, slippage control, drawdown protection, and smart risk management.
Author: Kommoju Sahityananda Devi