Indicators: RSIOMA MT4

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RSIOMA MT4:

RSIOMA MetaTrader indicator — this indicator takes two moving averages, calculates their RSI (Relative Strength Index) and then also adds a moving average of the calculated RSI. These two lines now can accurately signal the trend changes. They are shown in the separate window where they change from 0 to 100. The auxiliary histogram is shown for a quick-glance view of the current trend. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5 versions of the MetaTrader platform.

RSIOMA MT4

Author: Tuan Nguyen Van

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