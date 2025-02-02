Indicators: Recent High/Low Alert MT4
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Recent High/Low Alert MT4:
Recent High/Low Alert MetaTrader indicator — displays two bands of maximum and minimum levels across recent N candles. By default, the maximum band is displayed with a blue line; the minimum band is displayed with a yellow line. Additionally, it can invoke a popup alert, send an email alert, or issue a notification alert when the current price (Bid) breaks recent High or Low level. All alerts can be turned off. If you use the email alert feature, do not forget to set the email settings in your MetaTrader platform's options window. Same with push-notifications. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5.
Author: Tuan Nguyen Van