Indicators: Range Expansion Index (REI) MT4

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Range Expansion Index (REI) MT4:

Range Expansion Index (MetaTrader indicator) — is a relative oscillator indicator that measures the pace of the price changes and signals overbought/oversold states if the price demonstrates weakness or strength. It was developed by Tom DeMark and explained in his book The New Science of Technical Analysis. The value of the indicator changes from -100 to +100. The REI is an enhanced oscillator because it tries to remain calm during the range trading and indicates signals only when the significant peaks or bottoms are spotted. You can download this indicator both for MT4 and MT5.

Range Expansion Index (REI) MT4

Author: Tuan Nguyen Van

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