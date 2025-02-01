Indicators: QQE Quantitative Qualitative Estimation MT4

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QQE Quantitative Qualitative Estimation MT4:

QQE MetaTrader indicator — or Quantitative Qualitative Estimation, is based on a rather complex calculation of the smoothed RSI indicators. As a result, you get two lines in a separate indicator window — the fast one and the slow one. There is also an important indicator level (50), which is used in signals. You can enable text, sound, and e-mail alerts for this indicator. This QQE implementation supports multi-timeframe analysis with upper timeframe display. The indicator is available for MT4, MT5

QQE Quantitative Qualitative Estimation MT4

Author: Tuan Nguyen Van

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