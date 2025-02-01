Indicators: QQE Quantitative Qualitative Estimation MT4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
QQE Quantitative Qualitative Estimation MT4:
QQE MetaTrader indicator — or Quantitative Qualitative Estimation, is based on a rather complex calculation of the smoothed RSI indicators. As a result, you get two lines in a separate indicator window — the fast one and the slow one. There is also an important indicator level (50), which is used in signals. You can enable text, sound, and e-mail alerts for this indicator. This QQE implementation supports multi-timeframe analysis with upper timeframe display. The indicator is available for MT4, MT5
Author: Tuan Nguyen Van