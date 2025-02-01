Indicators: Price Alert MT4
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Price Alert MT4:
Price Alert MetaTrader indicator — can issue any type of alert when the price reaches certain levels set by a trader. There are three types of price levels: the first one is used when the price rises above certain level (displayed with the green line on the chart), the second one is used when the price falls below certain level (displayed with the red line on the chart), and the third one is used when the price reaches the certain level exactly (displayed with the yellow line). Three alert types include: native (popup), email, and push-notification. For email and push-notification alert features to work, you need to set up the email or MetaQuotes ID settings in your MetaTrader platform options window. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5.
Author: Tuan Nguyen Van