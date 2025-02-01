Indicators: Point and Figure Indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Point and Figure Indicator for MetaTrader 5:
Point-and-Figure MetaTrader 5 indicator is an indicator that can plot a point-and-figure chart directly in the main window of your normal MT5 chart. You can set up all the point-and-figure method parameters, such as the box size and the reversal distance, according to your preference. In addition, you can control all the display parameters of the PnF chart. This point-and-figure indicator supports all sorts of alerts. It is based on real ticks data, and thus is available only for MT5.
Author: Tuan Nguyen Van