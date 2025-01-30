Indicators: Flexible Momentum for MT5

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Flexible Momentum for MT5:

Flexible Momentum (MetaTrader indicator) — calculates the change of a currency rate during a given period (in seconds) and displays the result as a number of points and percentage in the main chart window of the platform. It offers highly customizable alerts based on thresholds for maximum momentum in points and percentage. Because this indicator uses ticks history to calculate momentum, it works only in MT5.

Flexible Momentum for MT5

Author: Tuan Nguyen Van

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