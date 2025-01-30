Indicators: Coppock MT4 indicator
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Coppock MT4 indicator:
Coppock MetaTrader indicator — is an implementation of the famous Coppock curve indicator first created by Edward Coppock in 1962. The indicator shows long-term buy and sell opportunities (classically, it is used for only buying) by measuring the weighted moving average (with a period of 10) of the sum of two rates of change (with a period of 14 and 11). It is the classical version. In this MetaTrader version, you can modify the parameters of the basic indicators. You can use this Coppock indicator in MT4 and MT5.
Author: Tuan Nguyen Van