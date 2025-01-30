Indicators: Bollinger Squeeze Basic MT4

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Bollinger Squeeze Basic MT4:

Bollinger Squeeze Basic MetaTrader indicator — is a complex indicator based on Momentum, Bollinger bands, and Keltner channel. The indicator is drawn in the separate window of the chart as a Momentum histogram and a range of dots when show the relationship between the current Bollinger bands and Keltner channel values. This indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5 versions of the trading platform.

Bollinger Squeeze Basic MT4

Author: Tuan Nguyen Van

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