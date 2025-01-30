Indicators: Bollinger Squeeze Advanced MT4

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Bollinger Squeeze Advanced MT4:

Bollinger Squeeze Advanced MetaTrader indicator — is a complex indicator consisting of two components: A measure of trendedness based on the Bollinger bands and Keltner channel "squeeze". A trend direction and strength histogram based on one of the following eight oscillators: Stochastic, CCI, RSI, MACD, Momentum, Williams % Range, ADX, DeMarker.

Bollinger Squeeze Advanced MT4

Author: Tuan Nguyen Van

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