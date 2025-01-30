Indicators: Beginner indicator MT4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Beginner indicator MT4:
Beginner MetaTrader indicator — a very simple custom indicator that displays the local tops and bottoms on the chart with the red and blue dots near them. It analyzes the maximum and minimums on the certain period and then compares them to the range, in which the currency pair was trading, and if the top/bottom is significant enough, it marks it with the dot. This indicator redraws itself and thus should not be used for generating trading signals as the dots' positions may change. Both MT4 and MT5 versions of the indicator are available.
Author: Tuan Nguyen Van