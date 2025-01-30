Indicators: Basing Candlesticks MT5
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Basing Candlesticks MT5:
Basing Candlesticks MetaTrader indicator — is an automatic indicator that detects and marks basing candles on the chart. A basing candle is a candle with body length less than 50% of its high-low range. The indicator highlights the basing candles using histogram lines (in MT4) or custom candles (in MT5) directly in the main chart of the platform. The percentage criterion can be changed via input parameters. You can also turn on alerts for when a new basing candle appears.
Author: Tuan Nguyen Van