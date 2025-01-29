Indicators: 3rd Generation Moving Average MT4

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3rd Generation Moving Average MT4:

3rd Generation Moving Average is an advanced version of the standard moving average (MA) indicator for MetaTrader. It implements a rather simple lag-reducing procedure based on the longer MA period. The method was first described by M. Duerschner in his article Gleitende Durchschnitte 3.0 (in German). The presented version uses λ = 2, which provides the best possible lag-reducing. Higher λ increases similarity with the classic moving average. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5. It does not require using any DLL

3rd Generation Moving Average MT4

Author: Tuan Nguyen Van

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