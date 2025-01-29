Indicators: Breakeven Line Indicator for MT4
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Breakeven Line Indicator for MT4:
Breakeven Line Indicator is a MetaTrader indicator that calculates breakeven level based on all open positions and displays it on your chart as a horizontal line. Additionally, it will calculate the total number trades, the total number of lots, and the distance to the breakeven line in points and profit/loss. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5.
Author: Tuan Nguyen Van