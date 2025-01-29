Indicators: Negative Volume Index indicator for MT5

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Negative Volume Index indicator for MT5:

Negative Volume Index (NVI) is a free technical indicator for advanced chart analysis in MT4, MT5 platforms. It is based on tick volume (can be substituted with real volume in MT5) and has two useful features added: Support for multi-timeframe (MTF) operation. Can be switched to show Positive Volume Index.

Negative Volume Index indicator for MT5

Author: Tuan Nguyen Van

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