Indicators: Negative Volume Index indicator for MT4
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Negative Volume Index indicator for MT4:
Negative Volume Index (NVI) is a free technical indicator for advanced chart analysis in MT4, MT5 platforms. It is based on tick volume (can be substituted with real volume in MT5) and has two useful features added:
Author: Tuan Nguyen Van