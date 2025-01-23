Discussing the article: "MQL5 Trading Toolkit (Part 7): Expanding the History Management EX5 Library with the Last Canceled Pending Order Functions"
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Check out the new article: MQL5 Trading Toolkit (Part 7): Expanding the History Management EX5 Library with the Last Canceled Pending Order Functions.
Learn how to complete the creation of the final module in the History Manager EX5 library, focusing on the functions responsible for handling the most recently canceled pending order. This will provide you with the tools to efficiently retrieve and store key details related to canceled pending orders with MQL5.
In this article, we will finalize the development of the last module in our History Management EX5 library, specifically designed to handle the retrieval and storage of properties associated with the most recently canceled pending order. This module addresses a key limitation in the MQL5 language, which lacks straightforward, single-line functions to access and manage such historical data. By bridging this gap, our library offers developers a streamlined solution to efficiently work with canceled pending order information.
The focus of this module is to provide a simple yet effective way to retrieve and store critical details of canceled pending orders, such as their symbol, opening price, pip-based stop loss, take profit, time-based durations, and other relevant attributes. By encapsulating this functionality into easy-to-use functions, the library allows developers to access the required data with minimal effort and complexity. This makes it an indispensable tool for anyone looking to build MQL5 applications that rely on precise and accessible trading history data. For those of you who are interested in analyzing trading performance, this module simplifies the process, enabling you to focus on the bigger picture.
Author: Wanateki Solutions LTD