Experts: ProfitMA Cross EA MT4
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ProfitMA Cross EA MT4:
The ProfitMA Cross EA is a fully automated trading system designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, uses moving average crossovers to execute and manage trades.
Author: Kommoju Sahityananda Devi