Fetching works for MT4 but MT5
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I am fetching news from http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml and it save the file inside terminal/MQL4\Files as FFCPing(Symbol)-ffcal_week_this.xml (eg, FFCPingGBPUSD-ffcal_week_this.xml).
Code is reading news from that source and works fine for mt4. when i use same code on mt5 it is totally wrong. it has kind of encoding problem but i do not know how to fix this.
reading part of code:
sData (content of file read from news source) print for Mt4↓
sData (content of file read from news source) print for Mt4↓