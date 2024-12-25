Fetching works for MT4 but MT5

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I am fetching news from http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml and it save the file inside terminal/MQL4\Files as  FFCPing(Symbol)-ffcal_week_this.xml (eg, FFCPingGBPUSD-ffcal_week_this.xml).

Code is reading news from that source and works fine for mt4. when i use same code on mt5 it is totally wrong. it has kind of encoding problem but i do not know how to fix this.

reading part of code:

void xmlRead()
{
   ResetLastError();
   int FileHandle=FileOpen(xmlFileName,FILE_BIN|FILE_READ);
   if(FileHandle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- receive the file size 
      ulong size=FileSize(FileHandle);
      //--- read data from the file
      while(!FileIsEnding(FileHandle))
         sData=FileReadString(FileHandle,(int)size);
      //--- close
      FileClose(FileHandle);
      if (PrintLogs) 
         {
         Print("News Data writed to sData Correctly!");
         Print(sData);
         }
     }
   else PrintFormat(INAME+": failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",xmlFileName,GetLastError());
}


sData (content of file read from news source) print for Mt4↓


sData (content of file read from news source) print for Mt4↓


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