Pending order (with 2-bar expiry) triggered, but not expired (while others before it do expire)
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Greetings,
I am struggling to figure out what's happening in this case. Scenario:
Here's the journal:
This is on the 15M TF, so there are many bars from when the position is opened and the day closes, so ample opportunity to 'expire' the trade, but it just doesn't happen.
Here's the History:
And here's the operations:
Any ideas on what the reason for this could be?
Wondering if there's something else I can check/examine to figure out why this is happening.
Thanks
Edit to add the code:
To emphasize, many pending orders are placed successfully, including the one in question, using the above code, so I know it works.