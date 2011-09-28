Curious why is "Debug" button is inactive
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When reading this article I figure out that I cannot complete all exercises because by "Debug" button is inactive. It is a really a disappointment, especially because I have followed all sections of the article strictly. Can you please tell me what I'm doing wrong?
Thank you for answers!