Bug Report: Incorrect Drawdown Calculation on MQL5 Signals

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I'm here to report a potential issue with the drawdown calculation for certain signals.

Take a look at this one (blurred to follow forum's rules):

proof

  • The actual max drawdown is 18.45% (775.52 max and 632.41 min), yet the chart displays only 2% for this same period, and the front page shows a max drawdown of 8.7%.
  • As of now, the drawdown should be 10.63% (840.34 max and 751 current), but the drawdown tab instead shows 2.35%.


    • This issue, present directly on the MQL5 website, result in misleading data regarding signal performance. Would the development team be able to investigate and address this?

    I am able to provide the exact signal number to moderators or developers if needed.

    Thank you

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