Bug Report: Incorrect Drawdown Calculation on MQL5 Signals
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'm here to report a potential issue with the drawdown calculation for certain signals.Take a look at this one (blurred to follow forum's rules):
This issue, present directly on the MQL5 website, result in misleading data regarding signal performance. Would the development team be able to investigate and address this?
I am able to provide the exact signal number to moderators or developers if needed.
Thank you