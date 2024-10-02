The MT4 issue is causing unusually high CPU usag
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Hello, I found that MT4 Build 1422 is using an unusually high amount of CPU, even though I'm not running any EAs. The VPS I'm using has 3 CPUs and 4GB of RAM, so it's unusual for MT4 to have high CPU usage and become unresponsive.
I tried hiding all currency pairs in the Market Watch menu, and it returned to normal CPU usage.
However, when I hid only the major Forex pairs and left the stock pairs visible, the CPU usage remained normal.
On the other hand, when I hid the stocks and displayed only the major Forex pairs, the CPU usage spiked significantly. I think there might be some problematic currency pair