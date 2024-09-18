Experts: TrendTrigger AutoCloser EA
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TrendTrigger AutoCloser EA:
This EA monitors existing trades and automatically closes all profitable positions when a MA crossover signal is detected. Additionally, it provides real-time statistics for individual buy and sell profits, allowing traders to stay fully informed about their profits.
Author: Kommoju Sahityananda Devi