Experts: TrendTrigger AutoCloser EA

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TrendTrigger AutoCloser EA:

This EA monitors existing trades and automatically closes all profitable positions when a MA crossover signal is detected. Additionally, it provides real-time statistics for individual buy and sell profits, allowing traders to stay fully informed about their profits.

TrendTrigger AutoCloser EA

Author: Kommoju Sahityananda Devi

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