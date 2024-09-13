Experts: Real Time Complete Trade Stats Display EA
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Real Time Complete Trade Stats Display EA:
This EA provides traders with real-time overview of their trading activity directly on their chart. This powerful tool displays crucial metrics such as overall buy and sell profits, the number of open trades, and the current market spread, giving traders full visibility into their performance at a glance.
Author: Kommoju Sahityananda Devi