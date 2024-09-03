MT5 Strategy Tester Agent Manager Configuration

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Hello everyone, I have a question about MT5 agents manager.

When I download and install it by default values, I just noticed that my settings and the settings ont the mql5 web page are different.

MT5 agents manager settings have "MQL5 Cloud Network" and "Scheduler" tabs, but my settings do not have those two tabs.

I need to login and finish the process, someone can help me please?

Thanks!


- This screenshot is the  MT5 agents manager settings on my device.

MT5 agents manager settings


- This screenshot is the  MT5 agents manager settings on the mql5 website.

MT5 agents manager settings

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