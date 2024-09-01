Backtesting sttoped but agents costs were charged to the balance
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Hello,
I was trying to use agents from cloud network, i started the with $10 in my balance. The system charged to me additional cost, but the test was stopped, the agents just changed to not used, and the test was skipped. But it keeps the cost in the balance and now my balance is negative, Why the system charging me cost if the tasks have stopped?